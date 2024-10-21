Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 115.4% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 681,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 125.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $6.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.57. 3,497,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,847. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

