Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $115.66. 4,480,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,662. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

