Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DD. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.87. 1,198,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

