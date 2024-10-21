Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,690.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.13.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,743.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,743.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,038. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.04. 1,184,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

