Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 193,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $307,756,000. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.42. The company had a trading volume of 352,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,249. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $270.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

