PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $25.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

PCG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Get PG&E alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PCG

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,113,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PG&E by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PG&E by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998,472 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.