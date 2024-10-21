PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 million, a P/E ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 0.58.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

