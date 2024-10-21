Pax Dollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $387,541.61 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $109.04 million and $387,541.61 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000551 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,061,210 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.