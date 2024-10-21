Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 3,803,928 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829,185 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,042,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,576 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 225,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

