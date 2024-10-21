Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 453,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Corning by 7.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.90. 3,079,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

