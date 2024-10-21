Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,372. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

