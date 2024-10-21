Palouse Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $381,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $461,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNOB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 111,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $977.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

