Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. 3,034,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

