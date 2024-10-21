O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,219.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,679. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.18. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,142.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,078.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

