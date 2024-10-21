OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Position Reduced by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 175.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

KAR traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 168,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,975. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

