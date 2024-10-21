ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

ONE Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

