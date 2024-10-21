Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $110.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

About Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

