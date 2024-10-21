Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 159,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 60,401 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 184.1% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 182.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 250.2% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,073 shares during the period.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

