Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,125,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 58.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 29.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $66.88. 94,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Report on CBIZ

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.