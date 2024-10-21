Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

