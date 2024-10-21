Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 65 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $509.30. The stock had a trading volume of 270,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.14. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Leerink Partners cut their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

