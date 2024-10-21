Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

