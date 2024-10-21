Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.01. 1,064,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,813. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $78.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

