Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 449,058 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.73. 2,331,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 106.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

