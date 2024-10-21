Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $216,538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $183,365,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $770.32. 3,499,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,328. The firm has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.62 and a 52-week high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

