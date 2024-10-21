Nano Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $121.65 million and $1.04 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,381.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00534834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00107221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00234694 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00028469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00074044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

