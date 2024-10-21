Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

