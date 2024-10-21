Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after acquiring an additional 293,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,719 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

