Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.18 and last traded at $109.18. 3,347,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 22,192,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.15.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

