Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Hovde Group from $65.50 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE MCB opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $652.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,767.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,767.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

