MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $60.45 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 24.20%.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $800.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetroCity Bankshares

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 18,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $561,593.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,317,913 shares in the company, valued at $40,473,108.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 18,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $561,593.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,473,108.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 46,200 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $1,288,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,009,111.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,045. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

