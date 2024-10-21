MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $273.45 million and $20.34 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $44.82 or 0.00066191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,699.84 or 0.99984676 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007827 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 45.78874387 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $22,867,943.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

