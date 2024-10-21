Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 176,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $107.34. 3,083,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.80 and a 12 month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.