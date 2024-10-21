MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,102.98 and last traded at $2,080.90. 54,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 348,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,079.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,034.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,765.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

