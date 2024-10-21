Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.710-12.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Medpace also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.71-12.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.92. 693,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.35. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

