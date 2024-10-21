McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 24,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $224.66 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

