McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $7,898,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 269.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.76. 598,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,198. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

