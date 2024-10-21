Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $79.85 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,215. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

