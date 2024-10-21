Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,477 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $228,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.77. 1,858,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $398.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

