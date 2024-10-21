Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 3,644 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.37. 1,744,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,414. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average of $168.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $182.22.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.