Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 18,187,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 53,819,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Specifically, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 439,309 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $4,498,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,920,000. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.