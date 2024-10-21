L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.63 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 171800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

L’Oréal Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

