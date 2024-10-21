L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.63 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 171800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.
Several research analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
