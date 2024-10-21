Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) One Day Volume Tops $2,169.92

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $2,169.92 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lollybomb Meme Coin

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00091552 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $450.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

