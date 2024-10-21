Livelsberger Financial Advisory Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Marathon Oil comprises about 1.1% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

