Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $26,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.56. 741,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,529. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

