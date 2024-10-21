Livelsberger Financial Advisory Buys New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 4.4% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 109.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $638.92. 159,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,908. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.96. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

