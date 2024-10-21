Little House Capital LLC Purchases 923 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Little House Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,366,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 37.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $175.43. 2,321,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

