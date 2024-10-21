Little House Capital LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Little House Capital LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $5,573,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.13. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

