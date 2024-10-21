Little House Capital LLC Buys 63,010 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 881.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,318 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,357,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,850. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

