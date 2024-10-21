LB Partners LLC Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Elastic makes up about 1.0% of LB Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 75.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.37. 421,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,006. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 152.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

